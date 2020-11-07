Clean Sweep to Neck & Neck: What Each Exit Poll Says for Bihar

While most exit polls for Bihar predicted a tough fight, My Axis India predicted a clean sweep for Tejashwi Yadav.

The Quint
Updated
Politics
2 min read
As voting ended for the third and final phase of the Assembly elections in Bihar, several exit polls were relseased by several pollsters on Saturday evening.
i

Most exit polls for Bihar that were resleased on Saturday, 11 November, predicted a neck and neck fight between the Mahagathbandhan and the NDA, except for My Axis India that predicted a cleran sweep for Tejashwi Yadav.

As voting ended for the third and final phase of the Assembly elections in Bihar, several exit polls were relseased by several pollsters on Saturday evening.

With the narrowing popularity gap between Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav with each phase of polling, as surveys had indicated, the fight for the throne of Bihar was expected to be neck-and-neck, and so has been predicted by three out of the four the major exit polls.

Here are the figures given by each pollster:

Clean Sweep to Neck & Neck: What Each Exit Poll Says for Bihar

Times Now-CVoter: Hung House

The Times Now-CVoter exit poll predicted a hung house after the results.

The survey predicted:

  • NDA: 116 seats
  • Mahagathbandhan: 120 seats
  • LJP: 1 seat
  • Others: 6 seats
Clean Sweep to Neck & Neck: What Each Exit Poll Says for Bihar
(Graphic: The Quint)
Also Read
Times Now-CVoter Bihar Exit Poll: Hung House Likely, MGB Ahead
Times Now-CVoter Bihar Exit Poll: Hung House Likely, MGB Ahead

Republic-Jan Ki Baat: Advantage MGB

The Republic-Jan Ki Baat Survey gave 91-117 seats to the NDA i.e. the alliance between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and the BJP.

To the Magathbandhan led by RJD and Tejashwi Yadav, the survey predicted 118-138 seats.

  • NDA: 91-117 seats
  • Mahagathbandhan: 118-138 seats
  • LJP: 5-8 seats
  • Others: 3-5 seats
Clean Sweep to Neck & Neck: What Each Exit Poll Says for Bihar
(Graphic: The Quint)
Also Read
Republic-JKB Bihar Exit Poll: RJD-Cong Ahead & May Cross Majority
Republic-JKB Bihar Exit Poll: RJD-Cong Ahead & May Cross Majority

ABP Exit Poll: Neck and Neck

The ABP exit poll in association with CVoter predicted a neck and neck fight between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.

  • NDA: 104-128 seats
  • MGB: 108-131seats
  • LJP: 1-3 seats
  • Others: 4-8 seats
Clean Sweep to Neck & Neck: What Each Exit Poll Says for Bihar
(Graphic: The Quint)
Also Read
ABP Exit Poll: NDA & Mahagathbandhan in For a Neck And Neck Fight
ABP Exit Poll: NDA & Mahagathbandhan in For a Neck And Neck Fight

India Today-My Axis India: Clean Sweep for Tejashwi Yadav

The India-Today- My Axis India is the only survey that has predicted a clear victory for the Mahagathbandhan.

  • NDA: 69-91 seats
  • MGB: 139-161 seats
  • LJP: 3-5 seats
  • Others: 3-5
Clean Sweep to Neck & Neck: What Each Exit Poll Says for Bihar
(Graphic: The Quint)
Also Read
India Today- Axis Bihar Exit Polls: Clear Win For Mahagathbandhan
India Today- Axis Bihar Exit Polls: Clear Win For Mahagathbandhan

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!