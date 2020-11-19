CT Ravi: Karnataka’s Controversial Hindutva Man to Guide BJP in TN

When protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act were being held across India, CT Ravi had issued a warning to those supporting the anti-CAA protests, stating that “the majority’s patience must not be tested”.

"Just because the majority community here is patient, you are trying to put fire everywhere. If they too are enraged and if the limit of their patience is breached, what happens thereafter, you need to look back once. Our patience is not our weakness," CT Ravi had said.

This was one of the many controversies involving the BJP man.

“His understanding of politics comes from his days in Chikkamagaluru. He knows that communal politics aided his political career, so he's unapologetic about his views” explained a BJP Karnataka leader.

The leader added that the BJP’s choice for party in-charge for Tamil Nadu gives a hint about the saffron party’s plans for the state.