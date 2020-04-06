COVID-19: Priyanka Gandhi Appeals for ‘More and More Testing’

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday, 6 April asked people to raise their voice for “more and more testing”, saying it is the only way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

She said the mantra should be to test as much as possible and then treat the infected people.

"The only way to prevent infection of coronavirus is through more and more testing. Only then can we treat the infected person. Test as much as possible and treat - this should be our mantra. My request to all of you is - raise your voice for more testing," she said in a tweet in Hindi, using hashtag “TestMoreSaveIndia”.