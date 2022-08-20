ADVERTISEMENT

Bail Plea of TMC's Anubrata Mondal Rejected by Court, CBI Custody Extended

Mondal’s CBI custody has been extended till 24 August in the case relating to alleged cattle smuggling scam.

A special CBI court in Asansol on Saturday, 20 August, rejected Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal’s bail plea in the alleged cattle smuggling scam and extended his custody with the central agency for four days till 24 August.

Describing Mondal as a “very powerful and highly influential person”, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) appealed for an extension of the TMC leader’s custody stating that he could “influence witnesses and tamper evidence if granted bail."

The CBI lawyer said that Mondal has been "non-cooperative from the very beginning” despite being issued summonses 10 times.

The counsel also claimed that Mondal had pressurised a doctor to prescribe "complete rest."

Mondal was arrested on 11 August by the CBI in connection with its investigation into the alleged cattle smuggling scam.

WB Cattle Scam: CBI Grills Arrested TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal's Accountant

