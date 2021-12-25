'Course Correction Was Necessary': Harish Rawat on Signs of Resentment & Truce

Following signs of resentment in his cryptic tweets and an eventual truce brokered with the Congress central leadership, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Saturday, 25 December, said that "course correction" was necessary in order to win the elections.

"I have always been singing the motto of 'kadam kadam milaye ja, Congress ke geet gaye ja.' But I also played drums this time along with singing this song. There was course correction necessary as an election strategy to win it. We have to understand that the AICC is the ultimate authority, just like the BCCI. The president is the coach, but the playing captain has his position too. There should be a relationship of confidence and understanding between the three. If you play for crossed purposes, you will lose the match," he told ANI.

Rawat's statement come just a day after he said that he will be the face of the Uttarakhand elections, following a meet with senior party leaders and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.