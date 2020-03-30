Coronavirus Survey: Despite Lockdown Woes, Faith in Modi Govt High

It’s not just coronaviru but even the lockdown imposed because of it is taking a toll on the Indian public. As of Monday, 30 March, 29 people have died of the virus and according to reports, 22 migrants have died trying to reach their respective homes.

Despite the acute economic and logistical distress caused by the lockdown, support for the Narendra Modi government’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis remains high, according to a survey conducted by CVoter.

Conducted on 26-27 March, this is the second phase of CVoter’s Coronavirus tracker, with the first one having been completed on 17-18 March.

On being asked by the survey agency what they thought of the statement “The Indian government is handling the Coronavirus crisis well”, 66.4 percent respondents said that they “strongly agree”, 17.1 percent respondents said that they “Agree”, 4.7 percent said that they “disagree” and an identical proportion of people said that they “strongly disagree”.