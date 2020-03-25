PM Modi’s Cabinet Seen Practising Social Distancing at Meeting
The Union Cabinet was seen practicing social distancing as a precautionary measure while holding meetings. A photo shared on Twitter by Home Minister Amit Shah showed the cabinet ministers seated far away from each other while conducting a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 25 March.
Shah tweeted, “Social distancing is need of the hour. We are ensuring it...are you?”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on social distancing, when he announced a 21-day lockdown in the country on 24 March. In his address he said it was the most effective way to control the spread of the virus and advised all Indians to practise it, saying that even the PM himself is not exempted from it,
"Many think social distancing is only for patients. That is wrong. Social distancing is for everyone, even the prime minister," said PM Modi in his half-hour address.
The Health and Family Welfare Ministry also said that the total number of positive cases in India has risen to 562, and the current death toll is at nine.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
