Kerala CM: Report on Smriti Irani Helping Wayanad Migrants Untrue

It adds, “As soon as the issue came to the notice of Amethi MP Smt Smriti Irani, her office coordinated with the External Affairs Minister Shri Muralidheeran’s office and the Kerala unit of Sewa Bharati on 31 March.”

Sewa Bharati is the community service arm of the RSS and other affiliated groups.

The report also claims that the workers “were deprived of food for three days as their agent left them to their fate after convincing them that the Panchayat authorities would take care of them.”

Congress scion Rahul Gandhi held the Amethi constituency till 2019, when he lost to BJP leader Smriti Irani. Gandhi won the Wayanad constituency in the same election.