Corona Gone, Mamata Intentionally Imposing Lockdown: WB BJP Chief

Addressing the gathering, Ghosh also said that Mamata Banerjee's brothers are feeling unwell seeing the supporters of the West Bengal BJP.

"They are feeling unwell not due to fear of coronavirus, but due to the fear of BJP," Ghosh said.

Party insiders who were there on the podium along with Ghosh on Wednesday also confirmed the news.

Interestingly, Ghosh's statement comes at a time when India is witnessing the highest single-day spikes of COVID-19 cases in the world.