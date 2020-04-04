COVID-19 Crisis: ‘Kerala and TN are Brothers, Won’t Close Border’

This exchange between the leaders of Tamil Nadu and Kerala comes at a time when the Karnataka government has blocked roads connecting Kerala’s northernmost Kasargod district with the nearby Mangaluru city in Karnataka.

The Supreme Court on Friday, 3 April, directed the Union Health Secretary to meet with the chief secretaries of Kerala and Karnataka and decide how to facilitate the movement of people for medical treatment from Kasargod in Kerala amid the ongoing lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak.

Kasargod in Kerala has emerged as one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the country, with at least 114 COVID-19 cases recorded in the area. Kerala has recorded 295 COVID-19 cases and Tamil Nadu has the second highest number of cases in India, after Maharashtra, at 411.