Coronavirus Will Leave India After Ram Temple is Built: BJP MP

As India's COVID-19 tally continues to rise, Jaskaur Meena, the BJP MP from Dausa Lok Sabha constituency in Rajasthan, has claimed that the pandemic will end in India as soon as the Ram Temple is built in Ayodhya.

In a video shared by Newsroom Post, Meena is heard saying that she believes in “spiritual powers” and is sure that the Ram Temple will help overcome the virus.