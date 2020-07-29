Coronavirus Will Leave India After Ram Temple is Built: BJP MP
Jaskaur Meena, a BJP MP from Rajasthan, says the virus will leave India after Ram Temple is built in Ayodhya.
As India's COVID-19 tally continues to rise, Jaskaur Meena, the BJP MP from Dausa Lok Sabha constituency in Rajasthan, has claimed that the pandemic will end in India as soon as the Ram Temple is built in Ayodhya.
In a video shared by Newsroom Post, Meena is heard saying that she believes in “spiritual powers” and is sure that the Ram Temple will help overcome the virus.
“Hum tum adhyatmik shakti ke pujari hain, adhyatmik shakti ke hisab se chalte hain. Mandir bante hi corona bhag jayega (We pray and work according to spiritual powers. Coronavirus will leave India as soon as the Ram Temple is built)”Jaskaur Meena, BJP MP, Rajasthan
Meena is not the first political leader to make such a claim. Rameshwar Sharma, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Protem Speaker, last week, had said that the destruction of the pandemic will begin with the construction of the temple.
“He (Lord Ram) had reincarnated for the welfare of mankind and to kill demons. As soon as the construction of Ram Temple begins, the destruction of the COVID-19 pandemic will begin too.”Rameshwar Sharma, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Protem Speaker
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had, last week, launched 'Bhabhiji Papad', which he claimed had ingredients that boosted one’s immunity and help fight the novel coronavirus, Deccan Chronicle had reported.
He said that the company had come out with the product under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ programme.
Earlier, Suman Haripriya, BJP MLA from Assam, had said that gobar and gaumutra (cow dung and cow urine) could be a potential cure for COVID-19.
Pragya Thakur, BJP MP from Bhopal, had tweeted on Saturday, asking people to make a ‘spiritual effort’ to eradicate coronavirus by chanting the Hanuman Chalisa five times a day at 7 pm from 25 July to 5 August.
Speaking about the Ram Temple, she also asked people to light a lamp and offer aarti to Lord Ram on 5 August to defeat the coronavirus.
The Bhoomi Pujan ceremony, which marks the starting of the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, is scheduled to be held on 5 August, and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Meanwhile, India on Wednesday recorded close to one lakh new COVID-19 cases within a span of 48 hours, taking India’s tally over the 15 lakh-mark.
According to the ministry of health and family welfare, the total number of cases in India stand at 15,31,669 including 5,09,447 active cases, 9,88,030 discharged/migrated cases and 34,193 deaths.
