Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday, 15 June, took to Twitter to criticise the Modi government on the increasing cases of COVID-19 and the crumbling economy.Saying that the government was flattening the wrong curve, Gandhi used Einstein’s words to say that “the only thing more dangerous than ignorance is arrogance.”Ladakh MP on ‘Chinese-Occupied’ Aksai-Chin; Slams Rahul on TwitterGandhi’s jibe at the Centre comes ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s meeting with chief ministers on 16 and 17 June about the future of lockdown and the current situation of the pandemic.‘Petty Politics’: BJP PresidentThe BJP on Sunday had targeted Gandhi for his attacks on the government over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.BJP President JP Nadda called it ‘petty politics” and invoking Jawaharlal Nehru, came down heavily on the Congress.“For us, the party comes after the nation. But for them (Congress-led Opposition), the party comes before the nation,” alleged the BJP President. He alleged they knew only “politics, politics and only politics.”Nadda was speaking at a BJP virtual rally for Karnataka.Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi's “intolerance” comment, Nadda asked Rahul whether he has forgotten the Emergency era. “If there has been any tolerant nation, it's India. Don't worry about nation's changing DNA. Please worry about Congress' changing DNA,” said Nadda. Rahul had claimed recently that “DNA of tolerance has gone in India and the US.”India on Monday witnessed a spike of over 11,000 cases second day in a row with 325 fatalities taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,32,424, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data revealed.Central teams have been deputed to provide technical support and handhold the state Health Departments and municipal health officials in reviewing steps being taken to tackle COVID-19 in six key metros – Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi and Bengaluru.‘Need Help’: Rahul Gandhi Shares Journo’s Appeal Amid COVID-19 (With inputs from IANS.)