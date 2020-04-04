Don’t Communalise COVID Crisis: Leaders Urge Unity as Cases Swell

As India battles the coronavirus outbreak, political leaders have stepped forward requesting citizens and party members to come together at this moment of crisis.



Over the last few days, social media platforms have been abuzz with campaigns like ‘Coronajihad’ targeting Islam and Muslims after over 400 members who attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi tested positive for COVID-19.

Apart from the concern over the pandemic taking on a communal hue in India, lack of cooperation between states too has been a setback in tackling the virus.

Here’s a look at the unified message that senior political leaders’ across parties have been giving out at this crucial time.