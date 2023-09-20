'Secular' & 'Socialist' Missing From Constitution's New Copies, Says Opposition

As special session of the Parliament continues to function from the new building, a controversy has sparked an outrage on social media after Indian National Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged on Tuesday, 29 September, that the copy of the Constitution distributed to the Members of Parliaments did not have the words 'socialist' and 'secular' in its Preamble.

On being asked about the same, former Congress chief, Sonia Gandhi said, "In the preamble it (the words 'socialist secular') were not there," ANI reported.