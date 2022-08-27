CM Conrad Sangma-Led NPP To Contest 2023 Meghalaya Assembly Election 'Solo'

Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People’s Party (NPP) president Conrad Sangma on Saturday, 27 August, announced that his political party will contest the upcoming 2023 Meghalaya Assembly election alone.

"We have decided to go solo not just in Meghalaya but also the other state elections around the region including Nagaland and Tripura," Sangma told news agency ANI.

Sangma’s announcement came after the party’s national meet, which was held in Delhi.