Rahul's Yatra Stopped From Entering Guwahati, Assam CM Directs Police Action

Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi was stopped from entering Assam's Guwahati on Tuesday, 23 January, leading to a scuffle between party workers and the police.

Zeroing In: The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra convoy met with a barricaded road at Khanapara area, when they were trying to enter Guwahati.

The blockade triggered protests amongst the workers who removed some of the barricades, that led to the scuffle between the police and workers.

"We have won as we have broken the barricades," AICC in-charge for Assam Jitendra Singh said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Congress’s Assam chief Bhupen Borah and party leader Jakir Hussain Sikdar were also injured in the clash, reported The Indian Express.