Rahul's Yatra Stopped From Entering Guwahati, Assam CM Directs Police Action

The blockade triggered protests amongst Congress workers who removed some of the barricades.

The Quint
Published
Politics
2 min read
Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi was stopped from entering Assam's Guwahati on Tuesday, 23 January, leading to a scuffle between party workers and the police.

Zeroing In: The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra convoy met with a barricaded road at Khanapara area, when they were trying to enter Guwahati.

The blockade triggered protests amongst the workers who removed some of the barricades, that led to the scuffle between the police and workers.

"We have won as we have broken the barricades," AICC in-charge for Assam Jitendra Singh said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Congress’s Assam chief Bhupen Borah and party leader Jakir Hussain Sikdar were also injured in the clash, reported The Indian Express.

Indian Youth Congress's national president Srinivas BV also posted visuals of the same on X.

"Whatever the Assam CM is doing against the Yatra, it benefits the Yatra. The publicity that we might have not got, by doing this the Assam CM & Union Home Minister Amit Shah are helping us. Now, the main issue in Assam is the Yatra...It is their intimidation tactics...Our message of Nyay is reaching the people..," Gandhi said in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

'Naxalite Tactics': Assam CM

Replying to Srinivas' post, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed Assam police to register a case against Gandhi for "provoking the crowd."

"These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such “naxalite tactics” are completely alien to our culture. I have instructed DGP Assam Police to register a case against your leader Rahul Gandhi for provoking the crowd and use the footage you have posted on your handles as the evidence. Your unruly behaviour and violation of agreed guidelines have resulted in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati now," Sarma posted on X.

Further he posted a visual alleged that "Rahul Gandhi and Jitendra Singh instigated the mob to hit Assam Police personnel."

Police Action

In a long post on X regarding the incident, Assam police DGP said, "participants (Yatra participants) of the road event insisted on changing the route that would have thrown city life out of gear and also jeopardising security of a Z+ category PP who is part of the road event."

It further added, "On being advised to stick to ASL plan, the participants of road event, at the instigation of senior leaders tried to force their way by changing the route which was resisted by the Assam police."

The Yatra entered Meghalaya on Monday, and returned to Assam for it last leg on Tuesday. It is scheduled to be in the state till Thursday, reported PTI.

(With inputs form PTI and The Indian Express.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and politics

Topics:  Congress   Guwahati   Himanta Biswa Sarma 

