New Elected Party President by June 2021: Congress After CWC Meet

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has decided that there will be a new elected party president by June 2021, party leader KC Venugopal said at a press briefing soon after the CWC meeting was held on Friday, 22 January.

Earlier, reports had said that the Congress will be conducting the organisational elections to elect the party president after the Assembly elections in states such as Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

The CWC on Friday also passed three resolutions – one in support of protesting farmers and calling for the repeal of the three contentious farm laws; another thanking scientists and researchers for developing COVID-19 vaccines in record time; and the third on the Arnab Goswami WhatsApp chats leak row, demanding a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the 'breach of national security'.