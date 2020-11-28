Pawan Bansal New Cong Treasurer: Can He Fill Ahmed Patel’s Shoes?

The main reason seems to have been trustworthiness. Though he held key ministries during the UPA tenure such as railways and parliamentary affairs, Bansal appeared to have been sidelined since the 2014 defeat.

His name didn't figure in most of the party reshuffles except the last one earlier this year, in which he was appointed as the general secretary in-charge for administration.

This appointment was an important sign that Bansal has come back into favour with the party leadership and that his fortunes are on the rise.

His appointment was also despite the controversy last year, after his nephew was allegedly caught taking a bribe of Rs 90 lakh.

It seems that at a time when the party is undergoing a churn, the leadership seems to prefer leaders like Bansal who can be trusted to do their job quietly and won’t join the ranks of dissenters.