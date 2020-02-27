‘National Shame’: Sonia, Manmohan Meet Prez, Seek Shah’s Removal
A delegation of senior Congress leaders, led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday, 27 February, to seek normalcy and peace in violence-hit Delhi.
The delegation, including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad as well as Ahmed Patel and Randeep Surjewala, also submitted a memorandum to the president.
“We call upon you (President) to ensure that life, liberty, and property of citizens are preserved. We also reiterate that you should immediately call for the removal of the home minister for his inability to contain violence,” Sonia Gandhi said while reading out the memorandum after meeting Kovind.
“We called upon the president to suggest to him that what has happened in last four days in Delhi is a matter of great concern and a matter of national shame in which at least 34 people have died and 200 people are injured, it is a reflection on total failure of central government,” Singh said.
The total death toll in the northeast Delhi communal violence over the amended citizenship law is now 34, according to senior officials.
(With inputs from PTI)
