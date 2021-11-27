Congress Sends Whip to MPs for Parliament Attendance, Says 'Support Party Stand'
The Centre plans to introduced and pass as many as 26 new bills during Parliament's Winter Session.
The Congress on Friday, 26 November, issued a three-line whip to its MPs, asking them to be present in both houses of the Parliament on Monday, when the Winter Session is set to commence.
"Some very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, November 29, 2021. All members of the Congress party in the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the house from 11 AM onwards till the adjournment of the house on Monday, November 29, 2021 without fail and support the party stand," the whip issued by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh to the party members in the Rajya Sabha said, news agency PTI reported.
The three contentious farm laws are expected to be struck down on Monday.
BJP Issues Whip to Its Rajya Sabha MPs
A whip was also issued by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to its Rajya Sabha MPs, urging them to be present on the day to carry out some "very important business".
"All BJP Members in Rajya Sabha are hereby informed that some very important business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, the 29. November 2021. All Members of BJP in Rajya Sabha are, therefore, requested to be positively present in the House throughout the day on Monday, the 29 November 2021 and support the Government's stand," Shiv Pratap Shukla Chief Whip-BJP of Rajya Sabha said in the notice, as per news agency ANI.
The Union government plans to introduce 26 new bills during Parliament's Winter Session. The bill to repeal the three farm laws is among these.
