With Sonia & Rahul Abroad, Can ‘Reshuffled’ Congress Take On Modi?

The biggest thing that Sonia Gandhi achieved through the reshuffle is that it has almost put an end to the 'dissent' that was brewing in the party.

The 23 Letter Writers: Some Accommodated, Some Sidelined

Remember, the reshuffle comes barely a few weeks after 23 leaders wrote a letter to the Congress president complaining about the state of affairs in the party.

The reshuffle itself appears to be in response to the criticism in the letter. The letter-writers' demand for an organisational overhaul has been partially met, but not through an electoral path as they had wanted.

Gandhi has cleverly accommodated some of the signatories, elevated at least one and sidelined many of them.