Watch Live: Rahul Gandhi Address Media a Day His Lok Sabha Disqualification

To counter what is being seen as the Narendra Modi government's biggest attack on the party, the Congress is preparing to launch a nationwide agitation on Saturday, 25 March, over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha after his conviction in a defamation case.

Political slugfest ensued across party lines on Friday as the Opposition leaders rallied behind Gandhi to condemn the Modi government's move, calling it "dictatorial" and "arrogant."

Gandhi, who is scheduled to address the media at 1:00 pm at the party headquarters in Delhi, was convicted by a trial court in Gujarat on 23 March in a criminal defamation case for a remark he made on the Modi surname in 2019.