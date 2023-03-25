Watch Live: Rahul Gandhi Address Media a Day His Lok Sabha Disqualification
"I am fighting for the voice of India. I am ready to pay any price," Gandhi tweeted after the disqualification.
To counter what is being seen as the Narendra Modi government's biggest attack on the party, the Congress is preparing to launch a nationwide agitation on Saturday, 25 March, over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha after his conviction in a defamation case.
Political slugfest ensued across party lines on Friday as the Opposition leaders rallied behind Gandhi to condemn the Modi government's move, calling it "dictatorial" and "arrogant."
Gandhi, who is scheduled to address the media at 1:00 pm at the party headquarters in Delhi, was convicted by a trial court in Gujarat on 23 March in a criminal defamation case for a remark he made on the Modi surname in 2019.
What happened yesterday:
The Lok Sabha secretariat issued a notice to disqualify Rahul Gandhi over his conviction in the defamation case.
The Congress party called it an attack on democracy, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former chief Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, P Chidambaram, KC Venugopal, and other senior leaders having met at the party headquarters to decide the next course of action.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed PM Modi for attacking her family constantly, adding that "no court ever sentenced him for that."
Leaders across party lines, including Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, MK Stalin, and Pinarayi Vijayan, condemned the action.
Rahul Gandhi to Address Media at 1:00 pm
Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address media at 1:00 pm at the party headquarters in Delhi.
Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification Unconstitutional: Sharad Pawar
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a Lok Sabha member is unconstitutional, said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.
"The disqualification of Mr Rahul Gandhi and Mr Faizal a few months ago as MP’s of the Lok Sabha are against the basic tenets of the constitution, where democratic values are being curtailed. This is condemnable and against the very principles on which the constitution is based," he tweeted.
"Our constitution guarantees the right of each Individual to fair justice; liberty of thought; equality of status and opportunity and fraternity assuring the dignity of each Indian," he added.
'BJP Insulting Our Intelligence': Kapil Sibal
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday called the BJP's claim of Rahul Gandhi insulting OBCs with his "Modi surname" remark in 2019 an "absurd allegation".
The court in Gujarat's Surat sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in a defamation case filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his remark - "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?"
Addressing a press conference on Friday, BJP leaders and Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Anurag Thakur had accused Gandhi of insulting OBCs, a line that all party leaders are now following.
