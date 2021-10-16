ADVERTISEMENT

Election for Next Congress President To Be Held in September 2022: Reports

Sonia Gandhi has been the party's interim President since Rahul Gandhi's resignation in 2019.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>File image of Congress President Sonia Gandhi used for representational purposes.&nbsp;</p></div>
Elections for a new Congress President will be held in September 2022, reports said on Saturday, 16 October morning, as a meeting of the Congress Working Committee was underway in Delhi.

According to a report in NDTV, a team of new office-bearers will also be elected next year.

Addressing the concerns raised by party workers, Sonia Gandhi had said on Saturday that she was the "full-time and hands-on Congress President".

"I am, if you will allow me to say so, a full-time and hands on Congress President," she said while addressing the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.
She was responding to questions raised by a group of leaders led by Kapil Sibal over the party's decision-making process and apprehending that former President Rahul Gandhi is taking all the decisions.

(With inputs from NDVT and ANI.)

