99.9% Cong Leaders Want Rahul to Be Elected Party Chief: Surjewala
The Congress will soon start the procedure to elect a new party chief, spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.
The Congress will soon start the procedure to elect a new party chief, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Friday, 18 December, adding that "99.9 percent of people, including me, want Rahul Gandhi to be elected as the party president."
Addressing a press conference, Surjewala was quoted as saying, “An electoral college of Congress, AICC members, Congress workers and members will choose who’s best suited (for party president).”
His remarks come a day before interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi is expected to begin her interactions with senior party leaders to finalise the future course of action ahead of the much-awaited organisational elections, including the appointment of the new party president, news agency PTI reported.
Sonia Gandhi’s Meeting With ‘Rebels’
Sonia is expected to meet members of the so-called "group of 23" to discuss measures towards resolving the leadership issue in the Congress. The meeting comes close on the heels of Congress’ below par performance in the Kerala local body polls as well as the Bihar elections and is likely to involve concerns among leaders about Rahul Gandhi’s leadership style.
Nearly four months after 23 top Congress leaders wrote to Sonia, seeking the party’s revival, the meeting may serve as a platform for some of the “rebel” leaders to discuss the leadership issue.
On Sonia, Surjewala was quoted as saying by NDTV on Friday, "On account of COVID protocols, the Congress president was unable to physically meet. She has decided that starting tomorrow, and over a period of next fortnight, she will meet and decide on various organisational issues."
Rahul had assumed the post of party chief in 2017, but stepped down two years later after the Congress' drubbing in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.