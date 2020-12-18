99.9% Cong Leaders Want Rahul to Be Elected Party Chief: Surjewala

On Sonia, Surjewala was quoted as saying by NDTV on Friday, "On account of COVID protocols, the Congress president was unable to physically meet. She has decided that starting tomorrow, and over a period of next fortnight, she will meet and decide on various organisational issues."

Rahul had assumed the post of party chief in 2017, but stepped down two years later after the Congress' drubbing in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.