EC Serves Notice to Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi for 'Panauti' Remark

The Election Commission (EC) of India on Thursday, 23 November, issued a show-cause notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "panauti", and "pickpocket" remarks allegedly aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Gandhi has been asked by the election body to respond by Saturday evening.
Details: At a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan, the Wayanad MP allegedly referred to Modi as ‘Panauti’, insinuating that his presence in the World Cup cricket final was the reason for India’s defeat.
“Our boys were going to win the world cup, but Panauti made them lose. The people of this country know,” Gandhi said at the rally.
The BJP, in response to the comment has claimed that the Gandhi’s use of language was “unbecoming” of a high ranking official.
The show-cause notice comes after a BJP delegation wrote to the Election Commission demanding immediate action against Gandhi for his remarks on PM Modi.
“Comparing a Prime Minister to a pickpocket and ‘panauti’ are unacceptable. It is a sign of deteriorating levels of political discourse,” the letter reads.
Gandhi has earlier faced a defamation case for allegedly making negative remarks about people with the surname "Modi".
