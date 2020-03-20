Congress Leader Hardik Patel Arrested in Morbi in 3-Year-Old Case

Gujarat Congress leader Hardik Patel, who was in Morbi district on Friday, 20 March, to attend a case hearing, was arrested by Ahmedabad police from outside the court.

He was held in a three-year-old case of rioting lodged at Ramol police station here, said officials. Hardik was arrested by Ramol police as soon as he came out of a magistrate's court in Tankara town in Morbi district.