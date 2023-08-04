'My Duty Remains the Same...': Rahul Gandhi After SC's Stay on His Conviction

Shortly after the Supreme Court's stay on his conviction in the 'Modi' surname defamation case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 4 August, took to X (formerly Twitter) to say, "Come what may, my duty remains the same. Protect the idea of India."
Several Congress Party leaders also took to social media to hail the Supreme Court's judgment in the case.
The Congress' official X handle posted a picture of Gandhi in Parliament with the tag line: "aa raha hoon. Sawaal jaari rahenge (I am coming back. The questions will continue.")
Hailing the judgment, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra quoted Gautama Buddha and thanked the Supreme Court for its "just" decision.
"Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth” ~Gautama Buddha. Thanks to the Hon'ble Supreme Court for giving a just decision. Satyameva Jayate," she said in a tweet.
'Lesson To BJP & Its Minions': Jairam Ramesh
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called the judgment an "affirmation of truth and justice."
"Refusing to give up, bow down or cower despite the relentless efforts of the entire BJP machinery @RahulGandhi expressed his faith in the judicial process," he tweeted.
"This is a lesson to the BJP and their minions: You may do the worst, but we will not back down. We will continue to highlight and highlight your failures as a government and as a party. We will uphold our constitutional ideals and keep faith in our institutions which you want to destroy completely," Ramesh added.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that following the judgment, everything will go in the right direction.
"After independence, Rahul Gandhi is the first person who got a full sentence of two years in a defamation case. Today, the Supreme Court rejected the verdict of the lower court. Everything is going in the right direction now. Congress will return to power in Rajasthan," he said during an event in Jaipur.
'Disqualification of Rahul as an MP Should Be Revoked Immediately'
Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary KC called for the immediate revival of Gandhi's status as a Lok Sabha MP.
"The Speaker has to take a decision now. The entire country and world is now looking at the Speaker. Automatically, this (disqualification of Gandhi as an MP) should be revoked immediately," he said while addressing the press.
"Our leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha will officially request the Speaker with a copy of the judgement," Venugopal added.
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the judgment represented the "power of truth on the threshold of justice."
"Shri @RahulGandhi ji, who has been resonating continuously as the voice of the country, will now once again raise the truth in the Parliament," Surjewala tweeted in Hindi.
"Those who used to think that by snatching Rahul ji's parliament membership and by running away from the parliament, they will suppress the voice of the country..there is a big lesson for them! the darkness is thick, Can't stop the sunlight! Will fight with every darkness and will also win!" he added.
On the other hand, BJP MLA Purnesh Modi, who had initiated defamation proceedings against Gandhi over his alleged remarks on the Modi surname, told news agency ANI: "Today, SC has stayed Rahul Gandhi's conviction. We welcome this verdict given by the court. We will continue our legal battle in the court."
