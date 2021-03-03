Congress Displeased with DMK’s 18 Seats Offer, Talks Hit Roadblock

Sources in the DMK, meanwhile, told TNM that the Congress came to the table demanding 41 seats while the DMK began negotiations at 12 seats.

“The ideal number would be 15 seats for the Congress but if they insist we will go up to 18. But as of now, we can even consider giving them between 24 to 27 seats. It depends on how the talks proceed,” he said. According to the DMK source, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi understands the ground situation but he alleges that it is the local Congress leaders who are creating problems for the alliance. “We want talks to continue smoothly and don’t want any kind of rumblings that will affect the image of the alliance,” he adds.