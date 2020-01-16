Cong Hits Back at Raut, Says ‘Indira Gandhi Was a True Patriot’
Mumbai Congress leader Miling Deora (Left); Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Right)
Mumbai Congress leader Miling Deora (Left); Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Right)

Cong Hits Back at Raut, Says ‘Indira Gandhi Was a True Patriot’

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut seems to be in damage-control mode just a day after his claim that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi met former underworld don Karim Lala in Mumbai sparked a huge row with ally Congress.

The statement made during an interview to the Lokmat media group, has received massive backlash from senior Congress leader Milind Deora.

Deora took to social media demanding that Raut withdraw his ‘ill-informed statement’.

Under fire for his remark, Raut attempted damage control as he told ANI on Thursday, 16 January, that he has always stood up for Indira Gandhi.

“The respect that I have always shown towards Indira Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi & the Gandhi family, despite being in opposition, nobody has done it. Whenever people have targeted Indira Gandhi, I have stood up for her.”
Sanjay Raut to ANI

During his interview at the Lokmat group award show on 15 January, Raut had said, “When (underworld don) Haji Mastan came to Mantralaya, the entire secretariat would come down to see him. Indira Gandhi used to meet Karim Lala in Pydhonie (in south Mumbai).

Karim Lala, Mastan Mirza alias Haji Mastan and Varadarajan Mudaliar were among the top underworld dons of Mumbai from the sixties to the early eighties.

Raut further explained his comment by stating that since Lala was a leader of the Paithan community, many political leaders used to meet him.

“Many political people used to come to meet Karim Lala, times were different back then. He was a leader of the Pathan community, he had come from Afghanistan. So, people used to meet him over the problems faced by the Pathan community.” 
Sanjay Raut to ANI

