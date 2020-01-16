Cong Hits Back at Raut, Says ‘Indira Gandhi Was a True Patriot’

During his interview at the Lokmat group award show on 15 January, Raut had said, “When (underworld don) Haji Mastan came to Mantralaya, the entire secretariat would come down to see him. Indira Gandhi used to meet Karim Lala in Pydhonie (in south Mumbai).

Karim Lala, Mastan Mirza alias Haji Mastan and Varadarajan Mudaliar were among the top underworld dons of Mumbai from the sixties to the early eighties.

Raut further explained his comment by stating that since Lala was a leader of the Paithan community, many political leaders used to meet him.