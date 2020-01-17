Cong Corporator Threatens Mumbai Metro Staff, Shouts at Journalist

Vikrant Chavan, a Congress corporator from the Thane Municipal Corporation, misbehaved with Mumbai Metro personnel at the Azad Nagar Metro station in the city on Wednesday, 15 January, after his ticket token got stuck in the slot at the entry gate.

Chavan repeatedly threatened one of the staff members with his “corporator” status. When the metro staff and the guards present tried to calm him down, and a security official informed him that the station was a silent zone, Chavan reportedly shouted back, saying, “I am a corporator, I will speak like I want to.”