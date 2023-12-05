Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Election Results: In 5 States, Congress Got 4.92 Crore Votes, BJP 4.81 Crore

Despite losing 3 states, Congress actually managed to poll more votes than BJP overall, mainly due to Telangana.

The Quint
Published
Politics
2 min read
Election Results: In 5 States, Congress Got 4.92 Crore Votes, BJP 4.81 Crore
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won three states in the recently concluded elections to five state Assemblies and the Congress bagged one but in terms of overall votes polled, it is the latter which had a narrow lead of 11 lakhs.

If we combine the votes polled by each of the parties in the five states, the BJP's total number of votes come to 4.81 crore and that of the Congress are a total 4.92 crore.

Of course, the Congress' lead is mainly due to the massive vote difference between it and the BJP in Telangana. In Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the BJP polled sizably more votes than the Congress.

(State wise distribution of votes polled)

(Data compiled by The Quint based on EC numbers)

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP's lead was as high as 36 lakh, in Rajasthan it was about 9 lakh, and in Chhattisgarh it was 6 lakh votes.

In Telangana, the Congress' lead over the BJP was almost 60 lakh while in Mizoram it was a little over a lakh.

Also Read

After Losing 3 Hindi Belt States, What's Next for Congress in Run-Up to 2024?

After Losing 3 Hindi Belt States, What's Next for Congress in Run-Up to 2024?
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The results in the recent Assembly elections would no doubt come as a disappointment to the Congress as it lost all states it had won in 2018 — Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Even though it had lost power in MP in 2020 itself due to defections, the party was hoping that it would be able to defeat the BJP.

The party's best fightback among these states was actually in Rajasthan. Under outgoing CM Ashok Gehlot, the Congress actually managed to increase its vote share even in defeat.

Also Read

BJP Sweeps Elections in Three States, What Does It Mean For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

BJP Sweeps Elections in Three States, What Does It Mean For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and politics

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×