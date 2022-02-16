Congress-BJP Spar Over Reservation to Backward Classes in Madhya Pradesh

He further said that today, there is 52 percent backward class population in the state, and most of them are facing unemployment. "I believe that 70 per cent of the jobs should be given to local people, even I had taken a decision in this regard."



"Our government lasted for 15 months, of which two-and-a-half months were passed in elections. Despite this, the loans of 27 lakh farmers were waived off, out of them the highest number of beneficiaries were from backward classes," Kamal Nath added.



"You all know the history of BJP. Prime Minister Prime Modi talks a lot but never talks about the interest of backward classes. They talk about partition, temples, associating politics with religion, but we talk about connecting hearts, connecting relationships," the Congress leader asserted.



Rajya Sabha MP and state president of Madhya Pradesh Backward Classes Organisation Rajmani Patel thanked Kamal Nath for "giving" 27 percent reservation to the backward classes and said that the entire backward class society of the state would always lend its support to Kamal Nath and Congress. "By forming the government again in 2023, the people of the state will be freed from the fear, hunger and corruption prevailing under the BJP government."



In retaliation, the BJP attacked the Congress and Kamal Nath. State President of the party's Backward Class Morcha Bhagat Singh Kushwaha has condemned Kamal Nath for "felicitating himself by the so-called backward class organisations."



He said that the political history of Congress is witness to the fact that it has always been conspiring to topple Dalit, backward, and tribal leaders.