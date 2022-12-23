'Bharat Jodo Yatra Has Become Jan Andolan, BJP Is Scared': Randeep Surjewala

He also charged the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of playing divisive politics and said issues like price rise affect all.

"I ask a simple question to an important news point like you, when you sell a gas cylinder and raise its price from Rs 400 to Rs 1,200, do the Hindus not pay that price? Or Muslims alone do? When cooking oil sells at 200 rupees a litre, do Hindus not pay for it or only Muslims pay for it?" he asked.

The leader from Haryana also claimed the Narendra Modi-led government was trying to use COVID-19 as an excuse to stop the yatra.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya had written a letter to Gandhi asking him to suspend the yatra if the COVID-19 protocols were to be not followed. Gandhi had called it an excuse to stop the yatra.

Surjewala called the government's rhetoric a lame duck ploy.