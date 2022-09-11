Directionless Leadership: Congress' Assam Pradesh Committee Gen Secy Quits Party
Kamrul Islam Choudhury said that he was resigning due to the "directionless and confused leadership of Congress."
Adding to the slew of resignations, General Secretary of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Kamrul Islam Choudhury, tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party on Sunday, 11 September.
In his letter to Congress Interim Chief Sonia Gandhi, Choudhury said that he was resigning due to the "directionless and confused leadership of Congress during the last few months."
He said that the "present instability" of the Congress party in Assam has left him with no reason to continue as a member of INC.
He also referred to the alleged cross voting of INC MLAs in presidential elections and the inaction of the party against the concerned MLAs and said that this has "demoralised" thousands of grassroots workers like him.
INC Faces Back-to-Back Blows
Since the beginning of the year, and more so in the past few months, Congress has seen resignations from prominent leaders while some have also quit the party.
The senior-most names from this list includes- Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Jaiveer Shergill – all three had resigned from their posts last month. While Azad has quit the Congress and is planning to form his own party, Shergill and Sharma have decided to stay put.
Azad, in a scathing 5-page letter, resigned from the Congress on 26 August and added that "all senior and experienced leaders were sidelined and a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party."
On similar lines, Anand Sharma resigned as the head of the steering committee of the Himachal Pradesh Congress on 21 August. He said, "I did not ask that I be made the chairman of a steering committee. Why I was not invited to be part of all the meetings is what I cannot answer. My position had become untenable."
