Congress’ Ajay Maken Slams Party’s Milind Deora for Praising AAP

Deora’s praise comes after the Congress party drew a blank for the second time in Delhi elections and its vote share plummeted to 4.26 percent from 9.7 percent in 2015.

On 12 February, Deora also criticised AICC Delhi in-charge PC Chacko after he sought to put the blame of the party's decline on late Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, saying the party started losing ground when she was at the helm in 2013.

"Sheila Dikshit ji was a remarkable politician and administrator. During her tenure as chief minister, Delhi was transformed and Congress was stronger than ever. Unfortunate to see her being blamed after her death. She dedicated her life to Congress and the people of Delhi,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)