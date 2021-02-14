Donning a ‘No CAA’ Gamosa, Rahul Kicks off Cong Campaign in Assam

Assam was under Congress-led Tarun Gogoi’s rule for more than a decade until in 2016, he lost the state elections to BJP’s Sarbananda Sonowal.

“If the state gets divided, then BJP-RSS won't get affected, neither will PM Modi or the Chief Minister of Assam. It is the people of Assam who will get affected and thereby India will be impacted. The country needs its people as much as its people need the country,” he said.

Although the Election Commission hasn’t formally announced any dates, elections for the 126-seat in Assam legislative assembly is likely to be held around April-May this year.