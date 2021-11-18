Communal Sentiments Raked for Poll Benefits: Sharad Pawar on Amravati Riots

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, 17 November, speaking about the recent episodes of communal violence in Maharashtra's Amravati, said that the violence was "unfortunate" and should be probed.

“There was no need to react here in Maharashtra for whatever happened in Tripura. But unfortunately, some people took law and order into their hands. Some people also suspect that another section came out to rake up communal sentiments to take its benefits in the upcoming assembly," he was quoted as saying by The Hindustan Times.

Pawar, who was speaking to the media after meeting the representatives of the Nagpur Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC), further said that shopkeepers and traders, who are targetted during such incidents, should be compensated by the government.