'Kisike Baap Ka Hindustan Nahi Hai': A Debate on Cockroaches With a Yuva Neta

You know, I think the repeated splits that you've seen happening in Maharashtra today are concerning not just as somebody who's a part of the opposition, but as somebody who's concerned about the state of democracy in this country. I don't want to even remotely presume or insinuate that this did not happen before. My own party was created out of a split with the Congress party. My own party leaders split multiple parties in the past. But there was a certain way in which a politics of principle presided over those splits or at least a politics of ambition. The goal at the very end of those splits was to govern.

But on the one hand, the only headlines you see out of Maharashtra today are a total collapse of governance. The Mrinaltai Gore flyover opens with more potholes than a flyover that's been open for decades. The coastal road underpass gets flooded within the first 15 minutes of rainfall in the city. The Mumbai Metro 3, the most newly inaugurated flagship project, has a sort of downpour in its stations. The Mumbai Monorail gets sort of stranded. And you have to get a fire brigade getting ladders to pick people out of a monorail carriage as if it were an amusement park. So this is a state of governance in Maharashtra.

You would imagine that the focus would be on governance given the pathetic state of affairs in the state. Let alone the fact that there is farmer distress, that we are staring at a potential drought, the jamun crop has been bountiful, which suggests that rain is not going to sort of arrive the way it was meant to. And governance in the state has come to a standstill. Why?

Because unfortunately our government is more busy horse trading than governing. I'm saying "Ab ki baar Paach Sau Paar". Please take our MPs as well if you’d like. But after that, govern. After that, fix your NEET exams so that 20 plus kids don't have to die by suicide. After that, fix the rate of unemployment in this country, which is hovering at 15% for youth unemployment, and in states like Rajasthan, going to around 30%.

After that, get us a goddamn trade deal with the United States of America, because you announced a historic trade deal months ago, but we still don't know if they are going to allow soybean imports, and corn imports, and dairy imports, and ruin the lives of farmers across the country. So, you know, these are the questions that people want answers for.