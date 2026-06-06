Cockroach Janta Party: Delhi Police Grants Permission for Jantar Mantar Protest

The Delhi Police has granted permission to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar today, allowing founder Abhijeet Dipke and supporters to assemble directly at the site from 10 am to 5 pm.
Abhijeet Dipke, who arrived in Delhi early Saturday morning from the United States, was reportedly met by police officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 3 after clearing immigration. Following discussions, the police approved the demonstration, prompting the CJP to redirect protesters straight to Jantar Mantar instead of the originally planned gathering at Parliament Street Police Station.
Dipke urged supporters — referring to them as "cockroaches" — to gather peacefully at the site, carrying the Tricolour (national flag), while offering flowers to police personnel as a gesture of goodwill.
He emphasised maintaining discipline, love, and peace during the protest. Core members like Saurav Das were also spotted at the location as preparations began.
What are the CJP's Demands?
The protest demands the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in major examinations, including the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and issues with the CBSE's on-screen marking system for Class 12 evaluations. Supporters highlight the impact on millions of students and the broader education system.
Mediapersons asked CJP spokesperson Saurav Das at the protest site what the outfit plans to do if Pradhan isn't removed. Das said, "This isn't one person's movement. Everybody will decide what's the next course of action".
The CJP, a youth-driven satirical political movement, originated from online backlash to remarks by Chief Justice Surya Kant, who compared certain unemployed youth with fake law degrees to "cockroaches." What started as a meme-inspired campaign has grown rapidly, with the group's Instagram account amassing over 8 million followers within a matter of days. It has now gone up to over 22 million. It positions itself as "a political front for the youth, by the youth, for the youth."
Social activist Sonam Wangchuk has expressed support and indicated he would join the protest, citing deeper concerns about education quality in remote areas beyond the recent exam scandals.
Security Arrangements
In anticipation of the event, Delhi Police deployed around 2,000 personnel in the New Delhi district, with heightened security at Jantar Mantar, VIP residences (including those of PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Minister Pradhan), and key locations like the airport and borders. A Delhi High Court PIL seeking preventive measures was not granted an urgent hearing on Friday.
The CJP has issued dos and don'ts for participants, stressing peaceful conduct, hydration, family participation where possible, recording proceedings, and reporting any provocateurs.
This marks the CJP's first major on-ground demonstration, testing its ability to convert significant online support into real-world mobilization. Updates indicate the protest is underway with participants gathering and raising slogans.
(This is a developing story. We will update it when we have more information.)