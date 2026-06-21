A Night at Jantar Mantar: Cockroaches Refused to Leave, Govt Refused to Escalate

For about three hours before this announcement, the protest looked like any other the CJP has been organising across various cities for the past two weeks. The media presence was leaner compared to the first demonstration in Delhi on 6 June, and so was the turnout. Many familiar faces showed up for the second time.

But by declaring an indefinite sit-in and refusing to leave until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke raised the stakes – something many supporters and observers had argued the movement needed to do.