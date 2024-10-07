Chhattisgarh Rehabilitates Ex-Naxalites to Restore Peace

In a recent visit to Bijapur, Chief Minister of Chattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai, met with individuals formerly involved with Naxal activities as well as youth impacted by Naxalite violence. These individuals, who have chosen to leave Naxalism behind, have been recruited into the state police force through Chhattisgarh’s rehabilitation program. This initiative aims to reintegrate them into society and actively engage them in the region's anti-Naxal efforts. The CM emphasized the progress being made toward peace in Bastar, crediting the region's positive strides to the success of the rehabilitation program.
The rehabilitation policy has facilitated opportunities for those affected by Naxalism to meet with national leaders and share their experiences. In one notable recent instance, over 55 victims of Naxalite violence traveled to Delhi, where they spoke with President Droupadi Murmu and Home Minister Amit Shah. Reflecting on these meetings, CM Sai expressed deep sympathy for the hardships these individuals endured.
During the visit, Sumitra, a newly appointed police constable whose father was killed in a Naxalite attack, shared her story with the CM. She conveyed that her role in the police force, secured through the state’s rehabilitation policy, has been instrumental in rebuilding her life. Sumitra referred to the program as a significant relief for families affected by Naxalite violence, as it provides them with stable employment and a renewed sense of purpose.
Shri Mangal Modiyam, another former Naxalite from Cherkanti, also spoke with the Chief Minister. After nearly two decades with the Naxal movement, Modiyam ultimately decided to surrender and join the police force. He highlighted the importance of dispelling misconceptions among tribal communities, who he said are often influenced by the Naxal narrative of “Jan-Jungle-Zameen” (water, forest, and land).
Several other prominent leaders and officials, including Assembly Speaker Dr. Raman Singh, district in-charge minister Kedar Kashyap, Bastar MP Mahesh Kashyap, Dantewada MLA Chaitram Atami, and Bastar Commissioner Doman Singh, were also in attendance during the Chief Minister’s visit. The event underlined a collective commitment to advancing peace and stability in the region.
As Chhattisgarh continues its efforts to restore peace, the state government’s rehabilitation policy appears to be playing a key role in facilitating transitions from conflict to constructive roles within society. The program’s impact on individuals and communities affected by Naxalism reflects a broader effort to foster stability and development in Bastar and beyond.