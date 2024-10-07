Chhattisgarh Rehabilitates Ex-Naxalites to Restore Peace

Several other prominent leaders and officials, including Assembly Speaker Dr. Raman Singh, district in-charge minister Kedar Kashyap, Bastar MP Mahesh Kashyap, Dantewada MLA Chaitram Atami, and Bastar Commissioner Doman Singh, were also in attendance during the Chief Minister’s visit. The event underlined a collective commitment to advancing peace and stability in the region.

As Chhattisgarh continues its efforts to restore peace, the state government’s rehabilitation policy appears to be playing a key role in facilitating transitions from conflict to constructive roles within society. The program’s impact on individuals and communities affected by Naxalism reflects a broader effort to foster stability and development in Bastar and beyond.