On Foundation Day, KCR Announces Telangana Rashtra Samiti Eyeing National Role

Celebrating Telangana Rashtra Samiti’s (TRS) 21st foundation day on Wednesday, 27 April, party leader and chief minister of the State K Chandrashekar Rao announced that the party is ready to venture into national politics.

Speaking at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), KCR said that some legislators are of the view that the name of the regional party be changed to Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS), reported NDTV.

His decision was met with loud cheers from the over 3,000 attendees at the event.