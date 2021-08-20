CM Adityanath Meets Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi, Discusses UP Assembly Polls
By-elections to four of the state's Legislative Council seats are also imminent.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Thursday, 19 August, and discussed BJP's poll preparedness in the state, which is scheduled to go to polls next year, IANS reported.
BJP Chief JP Nadda, the party's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh and state unit general secretary Sunil Bansal were also present in the meeting held at Shah's official residence. Reports said that the meeting lasted for over three hours.
Sources told IANS that BJP's poll preparedness for next year's Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh was the main agenda of the meeting. Meanwhile, The Indian Express reported that a possible Cabinet reshuffle was also discussed at the meeting.
Sources also told IANS that the BJP's strategy to reach out to all sections of the society was also discussed at the meeting.
"Plans to win every caste and community were part of the discussion as the party is working hard to gain support of everyone," sources said.
The public response to the ongoing 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' was also discussed.
With an eye on next year's Assembly polls, seven leaders from Uttar Pradesh were inducted into the Union Cabinet last month. Of the newly-inducted ministers from Uttar Pradesh, barring Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal, all are from the BJP.
This was Adityanath's third visit to Delhi since June. Amid speculation of a change of guard in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath had earlier visited the national capital for two days and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda, and Shah.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and IANS)
