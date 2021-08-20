CM Adityanath Meets Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi, Discusses UP Assembly Polls

Sources also told IANS that the BJP's strategy to reach out to all sections of the society was also discussed at the meeting.

"Plans to win every caste and community were part of the discussion as the party is working hard to gain support of everyone," sources said.

The public response to the ongoing 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' was also discussed.

With an eye on next year's Assembly polls, seven leaders from Uttar Pradesh were inducted into the Union Cabinet last month. Of the newly-inducted ministers from Uttar Pradesh, barring Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal, all are from the BJP.

This was Adityanath's third visit to Delhi since June. Amid speculation of a change of guard in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath had earlier visited the national capital for two days and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda, and Shah.

(With inputs from The Indian Express and IANS)