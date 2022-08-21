TMC, BJP Workers Clash Amid Polling in West Bengal's Asansol and Bongaon

Speaking to news agency ANI, BJP MLA Laxman Ghorui alleged, "We had come to see whether polling was going on peacefully or not, but TMC supporters attacked us. TMC is rigging votes being cast."

As per an India Today report, a scuffle broke out at two polling booths in the Bongaon constituency as well. BJP workers have reportedly alleged that some goons from the TMC had been obstructing the polling process by looting votes. Additional police force had to be rushed to the spot after Swapan Majumder, BJP MLA from Bongaon South, and a few women supporters of the party were allegedly beaten up by TMC workers.

Reportedly, the members of the two parties also had a heated argument over TMC candidate Papai Raha saying that BJP MLA Ashok Kirtaniya brought outsiders to a polling station after the voting started. The BJP, however, has refuted the claims.