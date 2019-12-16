Assam: How Artists Like Zubeen Garg Are Leading March Against CAA

"I will die but I won’t allow the Citizenship Amendment Act in Assam”.

This strong warning was given by Assamese singer Zubeen Garg in a recent interview. Garg is emerging as an extremely vociferous spokesperson against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Assam. He has also become symbolic of how artists and intellectuals are playing a lead role in the protests in Assam.

Garg, along with several other Assamese artists, have called for a “non-violent” agitation against the Act.

“It is very sad that children of Assam lost their lives in this struggle for the self-respect of our land. We will not let their sacrifice go in vain. The only way to ensure that our protest survives, is a non-violent movement. Any act of violence will give our opponents a chance to weaken our movement,” Garg wrote on his Facebook page.

The Artist Association of Assam, of which Garg is a member, has decided to file a petition in the Supreme Court to challenge the Citizenship Amendment Act.