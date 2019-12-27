Who Gains Most From CAA: Modi Govt or Oppn? Here’s a Reality Check

The Jharkhand results and the CVoter survey both seem to indicate that the CAA issue and the protests may not have the same debilitating effect that the Anna Hazare movement had on the UPA.

Of course, even the Lokpal/Anna movement wouldn’t have harmed the UPA to this extent had it not been for the rising prices at that time. But that’s a separate discussion.

But both the CVoter survey and ground reports do indicate that a majority of Hindus, particularly in the North and in the West are in support of the government on the CAA or, at the very least, not actively opposing the government.

However, what the anti-CAA protests have done is to energise the anti-BJP base, a bit like the Anna Hazare movement energised the anti-Congress base, 2011 onwards.

The anti-CAA/NRC protests have transformed Muslims from mere anti-BJP voters to the driving force of anti-BJP politics in India.

So now, any party that wants to defeat the BJP can tap into this force by joining the anti-CAA/NRC protests. This is why, barely a few days after announcing his entry into mainstream politics, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad decided to protest against CAA at Muslim-dominated Jama Masjid, and not in a Dalit-dominated area.

Two parties are harnessing the potential of anti-CAA/NRC protests most effectively.

First is the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee has been leading the protests against CAA-NRC from the front. The slogan “We are all citizens” can be seen all across Bengal.

Besides consolidating its hold over Muslims – who form about one fourth of Bengal’s population – the TMC has also tapped into the fear of poorer Bengali Hindu voters who fear harassment in the eventuality of a nation-wide NRC. Then, of course, there is the fear of the economic cost that may come with a possible influx of Bangladeshi Hindu refugees.

The success of TMC’s strident anti-NRC, anti-CAA stance can be seen in the West Bengal BJP pussy-footing on the issue. Its state unit Chief Dilip Ghosh has spoken against NRC while another leader Chandra Kumar Bose has said that CAA shouldn’t have excluded Muslims.

The second party that has tapped into this well is the DMK in Tamil Nadu. MK Stalin’s party has carried out protests combining two separate narratives: the anger at the CAA excluding Muslims and Lankan Tamil refugees.

Other secular parties like the Congress and the Samajwadi Party have been supporting the protests in different ways but there are limits to how much the two parties have been able to convince non-Muslims to protest against CAA. Largely, their efforts have only worked to keep Muslims on their side.

In Assam, however, it appears that the Congress is trying to channelise the anti-CAA sentiment to its benefit. This is evident in the fact that the first major anti-CAA protest Rahul Gandhi has chosen to attend is in Assam on 28 December.

Therefore, the CAA’s potential to harm the BJP would greatly depend on how Opposition parties are able to utilise it.

But it is quite clear that in Northern and in Western India, CAA is unlikely to lead to a major shift of voters from the BJP to the Opposition. For that, economic issues like unemployment, price rise would be more useful.