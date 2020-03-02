Citizens of Maha Need Not Worry About CAA-NRC-NPR: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday, 1 March said that the citizens of Maharashtra need not worry about the new citizenship law, the proposed NRC and the NPR, and flagged "misinformation" on the issue.

Addressing the convention of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), he also ruled out any need to bring a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR) in the state Legislative Assembly.