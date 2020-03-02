Citizens of Maha Need Not Worry About CAA-NRC-NPR: Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday, 1 March said that the citizens of Maharashtra need not worry about the new citizenship law, the proposed NRC and the NPR, and flagged "misinformation" on the issue.
Addressing the convention of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), he also ruled out any need to bring a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR) in the state Legislative Assembly.
He added that there is no need to fear about the CAA, the NPR and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Pawar further said that his party will take the precaution that no citizen of Maharashtra suffers because of the CAA, the NRC and the NPR.
The deputy chief minister said some people were spreading "false information" about the CAA, the NRC and the NPR by referring to a resolution passed in Bihar, and called for more awareness on this issue.
Notably, Sharad Pawar had said in last December that like eight other states, Maharashtra should also refuse implementation of the new citizenship law, which he feared would hurt the religious and social harmony of India.
NCP leader and state minister Nawab Malik had last month said the NRC will not be implemented in Maharashtra.
The Congress, another constituent in the Shiv Sena-led government, had demanded that a resolution against the NPR and the CAA be brought in the Assembly.
After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi last month, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that no one needs to fear about the CAA. He had also said that the NPR was not going to throw anyone out of the country.
Earlier, Thackeray had said that his government will not allow the proposed NRC to be implemented as it would impact people of all religions.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )