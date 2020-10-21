‘Bihar First, Bihari First’: Chirag Paswan Releases LJP Manifesto

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief, Chirag Paswan, on Wednesday, 21 October, released the party's manifesto for the upcoming elections in Bihar.

During the release of the manifesto, the LJP supremo focused on the party’s vision of “Bihar first Bihari first”.

“Today, with the release of our party's manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls, I put forward our vision of 'Bihar 1st Bihari 1st' which will resolve various problems that the people of Bihar have been facing,” said Paswan, reported ANI.