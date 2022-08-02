81 Chinese Nationals Given ‘Leave India’ Notice, 117 Deported in 3 Years: Govt

He said some of these foreigners overstay beyond visa period owing to ignorance or under compelling circumstances like medical emergency or other personal reasons.

Rai said in genuine cases where overstay is unintentional or because of ignorance or under compelling circumstances, the period of overstay is regularised after charging the penalty fees and visa is extended if required.

Where overstay is found to be intentional or unjustifiable, appropriate action is taken as per the Foreigners Act 1946, including issuance of 'Leave India' notice to the foreigner and charging penalty and visa fee, he said.