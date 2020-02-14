At JNU, Ex-Home Min Chidambaram Attacks CAA-NPR-NRC Chronology

Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram on Thursday, 13 February, tearing into the CAA-NRC-NPR triad as “hopelessly foolish, inhumane, monstrous ideas”, presented his take on the chronology of the three and how one led to the other.

Asserting that the Congress party will oppose the Constitutionality of the Amendment to the Citizenship Act legally and the National Population Register politically, Chidambaram claimed, “the CAA was a direct result of the utter fiasco of Assam (NRC).”

Speaking at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, the Congress leader contended that while the CAA was enacted to grant citizenship to the 12 lakh Hindus left out in the NRC in Assam, the NPR was brought in because of the “strident opposition: to the CAA.